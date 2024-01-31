Rabuka plans to assign two Assistant Ministers to Gavoka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Viliame Gavoka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is contemplating providing additional manpower to support Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Viliame Gavoka, who now holds three ministerial portfolios.

Gavoka was recently handed the Education Minister portfolio after fellow party member Aseri Radrodro’s dismissal from cabinet.

This is an addition to his Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation portfolios.

Rabuka says there is a possibility of appointing two assistant ministers to support Gavoka.

“He will get an assistant minister, and if that’s not enough, he will get another assistant minister to help out. He can have two assistant ministers; one can be an assistant minister for secondary and tertiary, and one can be involved in primary.”

Currently, Iliesa Vanawalu is the assistant Education Minister.

FBC News understands that the Education Ministry is intended to remain under the purview of a Member of Parliament from SODELPA.