Rabuka emphasizes peace and regional unity

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Tonga for the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting 2024 [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has highlighted the significance of international diplomacy and regional unity.

Rabuka arrived in Tonga for the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting 2024 yesterday morning.

Speaking on behalf of the Fijian delegation, which includes cabinet members, secretaries, and media representatives, Rabuka acknowledged the importance of community support in maintaining a sense of belonging for the delegation abroad.

Rabuka emphasized the upcoming Pacific Island Forum Leaders’ Meeting in Tonga as a pivotal event.

“It’s a series of meetings with many groups and leaders. We talk about items of topical interest in every country in the region and abroad. We talk about what is going on in the world and how they affect us.”

Rabuka also highlighted his vision for the Pacific as a region of peace.

The PM made the remarks during the traditional welcoming ceremony.

He stressed the importance of reviving this concept in light of ongoing global conflicts and rivalries.

The PIFS meeting starts tomorrow.