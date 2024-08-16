Rabuka discusses cooperation with Yunnan Governor

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the Governor of the Yunnan Province, Wang Yubo in Wenshan, the Provincial seat of Government.

Rabuka and Governor Yubo explored opportunities for cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Rabuka, who is on an official visit to China, conveyed his gratitude to the People’s Government of Yunnan Province for the warm hospitality accorded to him and the Fiji delegation upon their arrival early this week.

In reflecting on the province’s progress over the years, the Prime Minister remarked that Yunnan Province has set a benchmark for resilience and hard work in its efforts to grow the economy and raise the standard of living for local communities.

The Prime Minister highlights that Fiji can learn a lot from Yunnan in terms of innovative agricultural practices, sustainable development, infrastructure development and tourism development, amongst other important aspects.

As one of China’s fastest- developing provinces with rich natural resources and the largest diversity of plant life in the country, Rabuka states that Yunnan has much to offer Fiji through development cooperation.

For this, he expressed interest in cooperation in the education sector and other areas of common interest.

The PM further highlighted the importance of advancing discussions on people to people links, socioeconomic opportunities and political ties, among others.

In response, Governor Wang Yubo thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to meet, at the same time, reaffirming their support towards Fiji’s development endeavors.

Governor Yubo informed PM Rabuka that Yunnan stands ready to enhance cooperation in trade and investment, people to people exchanges, poverty alleviation programs, and anti-narcotics strategy and higher education.