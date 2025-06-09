Rabuka condemns Bondi Beach attack

Emergency workers transport a person on a stretcher after a reported shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has strongly condemned the deadly terrorist attack that struck a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, leaving dozens dead and injured.

According to the New South Wales Police, 15 people including a 10-year-old girl, were killed in a shooting.

Victims ranged in age from 10 to 87.

Rabuka has offered heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for survivors and their loved ones.

He says Fiji stands strong with our Vuvale during this difficult time, and the thoughts and prayers of the people of Fiji are with affected families and communities.

The Prime Minister acknowledged the bravery of Australian police officers, emergency responders, and bystanders whose actions helped save lives during the chaos, and he reiterated that there should be zero tolerance for terrorism, hate, violence and all forms of inhumane acts.

He expressed hope that justice will prevail and peace will be restored, and that the resilience of communities will endure.

Prime Minister Rabuka has also reached out to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to convey Fiji’s solidarity and support for the people of Australia and Jewish communities affected by the tragedy.

