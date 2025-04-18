Push for women and gear in peace operations

Source: RFMF / Facebook [File Photo]

Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has called for better support for Fijian peacekeepers.

He pointed out the need for improved equipment, logistics and fairer systems for women in uniform.

While visiting troops in the Golan Heights, part of a 42-day overseas mission, the Minister said peacekeeping units needed more consistent leadership and mentorship on the ground.

He also flagged the low number of women deployed on such missions, describing it as a structural issue that must be fixed through policy change and institutional reform.

Tikoduadua met Fijian personnel serving with the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) at Camp Ziouani and Post 22 near the Syrian border.

He used the visit to reaffirm Fiji’s long-standing commitment to international peace operations, but stressed that effective deployment must come with adequate support.

His next stops include UN missions in Jerusalem and Tiberias, followed by the Multi-national Force and Observers (MFO) headquarters in Sharm el-Sheikh and a series of leadership meetings in Rome.

He is also expected to attend the 2025 Ministerial Peacekeeping Meeting in Berlin and hold talks with UN and defence leaders from partner countries.

In Washington, DC, the Minister will explore new areas of cooperation, particularly around veteran services and defence reform. He is scheduled to return to Fiji on May 25.

