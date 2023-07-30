Public participation key to fighting corruption

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Transparency International Pacific Chapters believes there is an urgent need for more investment in strengthening social accountability mechanisms.

This was one of the findings of the organization while engaging with key public sectors including health, procurement, and infrastructure and climate program.

CLCT Integrity Fiji Executive Director, Dr Joseph Veramu says by strengthening social accountability mechanisms citizens will be able to actively participate in the planning, budgeting and tracking of government programs

Dr Veramu adds a UN study shows that some countries in the Pacific including Fiji continue to experience gaps in legislations which hinder citizens accessing public information.

“As a first step we needs legislations in place that requires government to proactively disclose public information. Some countries in the region have taken that crucial step and have in place specific laws or provisions on the right to information. Fiji is one of them.”

A public survey conducted in 17 Pacific countries in 2021 by Transparency International known as the Global Corruption Barometer, shows an overwhelming number of citizens believe they have the power to combat corruption.

Dr Veramu says In Fiji alone, 83 percent of respondents to this survey share this belief.

“So we believe in a better future and to get there we need to work together to support citizens as part of the solutions in the fight against corruption. A key point, despite citizens strong belief in combating corruption, their voices often go unheard by governments.”

The Fiji Audit Act 1969 is being reviewed and the civil society organizations as well as the private sector is looking forward to taking part in the process.