PSC holds women leadership forum

A first of its kind leadership forum was organized by the Public Service Commission today which focused on women leaders in government ministries and institutions.

During the forum women leaders shared ideas and engaged in dialogue to improve their current roles.

The forum provided guidance to female leaders to incorporate their passion with the work they do on a daily basis.

Article continues after advertisement

Panelist Dr. Akanisi Kedrayate reminded the women about the significant role they play.

“To be passionate, to be courageous and to be able to take risks sometimes to move forward but at the same time we should always be mindful that we are to serve, and the people are very important and in serving people we must be inclusive.”

The women leaders were urged to step out of their comfort zones to take up leadership roles in order to grow.