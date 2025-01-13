Pryde back from next Monday

Christopher Pryde

Christopher Pryde will formally resume his duties as Director of Public Prosecutions on Monday, January 20th.

In an email, Pryde stated that he has informed the official secretary to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu of his decision.

Last week, the tribunal appointed to investigate allegations of misbehavior against Pryde concluded unanimously that the two allegations made against him were unsubstantiated and advised the President that Pryde should not be removed.

Pryde was suspended as DPP in April 2023, following alleged misbehavior after a meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The tribunal members submitted their report to the President on December 23rd, and President Ratu Naiqama wrote to Pryde, including a copy of the tribunal’s report.

The statement noted that to facilitate an orderly resumption of duties, Pryde’s suspension from office, effective April 13, 2023, will be revoked.

It also stated that the Agreement of Service between Pryde and the government, dated September 4, 2019, will take effect immediately, and Pryde’s unpaid salary and benefits will be repaid promptly.