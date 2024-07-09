Provinces relieved of provincial levies

In a significant move for provincial governance, provinces will no longer be required to pay their provincial levies.

Permanent Secretary for i-Taukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, says this change will be facilitated by an increased budget allocation starting next month.

The Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs has seen a substantial budget increase to $39.4 million, a development Tagicakirewa highlighted as a significant aid to the 14 provinces.

“For the first time, we are bringing together the Chairman of the Provincial Council, the Rokotuis, and headquarters staff to discuss the best ways to serve our provinces through the newly allocated budget,”

Tagicakirewa emphasized the importance of effective budget utilization, noting that the majority of the budget is allocated to the Provincial Council.

Tagicakirewa explains that the Ministry of Finance will disburse the budget to the i-Taukei Affairs Board, which will then administer the funds to ensure efficient and effective use.

Meanwhile, the Ministry received an increase in its previous budget allocation as well, which was from $15 million to $38.6 million.