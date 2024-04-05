Proud moment for sworn-in lawyers

Law graduates from across the country were admitted to the bar today, marking a proud moment in their legal journey.

Suva’s Nawal Maharaj says he pursued a career in law to give back to his parents.

Maharaj says his parents have been his biggest support system.

“Their support and guidance have shown me that I need to do something to give back to my family to ensure that they retire properly and well. So I chose this study of law to ensure that I can provide first for my family and secondly for my friends and the people around me.”

Manish Chand also shares her pride in becoming a lawyer and says she attributes her success to her mother and late father.

Chand states her passion for law began when she visited her mother’s workplace after school.

She adds the dedication of the legal workers inspired her to pursue a career in law.

“I feel very proud today because this is something my family has been looking forward to ever since I started law school. As soon as they found out the admission date was on the 5th of April, my sister flew out from AUS and my mom was around, and they could not hold back themselves.”

These newly sworn-in lawyers have been bestowed with a great responsibility to be advocates for the people and justice system in Fiji.