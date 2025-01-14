Proposed labour law amendments unfair, says FCEF

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation CEO Edward Bernard

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation claims proposed labour law amendments are unfair on businesses employing Fijians across the country.

FCEF CEO Edward Bernard says members in the Western Division expressed concern about the timing of recent consultations and highlighted their disbelief on the many proposed provisions – that they claim – will increase the cost of doing business and eventually impact jobs and economic growth.

“The amendments are very focused on penalizing employers and business owners while increasing benefits for workers, regardless of company size, sector conditions, or the overall state of the economy,” said chief executive officer Edward Bernard. “The goal should be to modernize labour laws in a way that transforms our workforce, strengthens businesses, and drives economic growth. “For instance, there are no amendments that aim to improve our low labour productivity rates, address our skills crisis, adopt different work modalities that will provide flexibility and ignite innovation, or even comprehensively address specific priority sector working conditions such as the gig or blue economy. Overall, the amendments are not in-line with the future of work that progressive economies are moving towards.”

Bernard said FCEF organized information sessions with its members to help them understand the 142 amendments in the Employment Relations Act (2007) and the new Work Care Bill (2024).

Bernard said Government, through Fiji’s National Development Plan (NDP) (2025-29), is seeking to increase the annual economic growth rate to 4-5%, investment to 20%, MSME contribution to 21% and drive unemployment down to 3.8%.

“Some of the proposed provisions such as high fines of 1 million dollars, possibility of criminal charges in addition to fines and increases of worker entitlements without distinguishing between large and small businesses, are most likely not going to help achieve the NDP goals. “Therefore, FCEF is encouraging all employers to attend the public consultations and raise their concerns directly with Government.”

FBC News has reached out to Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh for comment on the issues highlighted by Bernard and FCEF members.