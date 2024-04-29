Promoting ocean conservation through engagement

Promoting youth engagement and traditional knowledge in ocean conservation efforts takes centre stage.

The French Embassy in Fiji collaborates with Ocean Eco Alliance and the Fiji Museum to host these impactful events.

These events are part of their ongoing commitment to support sustainable stewardship of our oceans, particularly in the Pacific Islands region.

The first event is scheduled for May 3rd at the Fiji Museum.

Recognizing the importance of youth voices in ocean conservation, the activity will focus on ocean awareness and the significance of preservation.

Students will participate in educational sessions followed by an interactive component, where they will write messages dedicated to ocean conservation and place them in glass bottles as a symbol of their commitment to the cause.

The second event will explore the role of traditional knowledge in conserving ocean resources and highlight how Fijian traditions and customs can inspire innovative conservation strategies.