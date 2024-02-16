Projects underway to enhance food production

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna

The government is actively collaborating with the Food and Agriculture Organization on 20 ongoing projects to achieve sustainable increases in domestic food production.

Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways, Tomasi Tunabuna, says these projects are also focused on the value chain development of agricultural products.

Tunabuna emphasizes the implementation of sustainable, resilient, and climate-smart practices to fortify agriculture, fisheries, and forestry.

“The collaboration between the government of Fiji and FAO persists in implementing transformative actions and solutions aimed at advancing improved production, enhanced nutrition, a healthier environment, and an overall better quality of life, with a commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind.”

Tunabuna adds that their partnership with FAO also signifies establishing efficient agrifood value chains to ensure the delivery of nutritious and affordable food to the community.