Professor Narsey to launch book "Towards a Decent Fiji"

Academic Professor Warden Narsey will launch his book “Towards a Decent Fiji” tomorrow.

The renowned professor says the book has four volumes of his community education writings and submissions he made to the government over the last 40 years.

Narsey says the book is a brief account of Fiji’s journey thus far.

“These books basically explain to our people in Fiji where our problems have come from over the last 30–40 years, in all the areas: economics, politics, education and laws, electoral systems, social problems, and they are all written in easy-to-understand English.”

Professor Narsey says he recommends the book for everyone, especially people in government, politicians, and students.

He says he hopes the book makes people understand where we have come from, where our problems are, and where we are headed.

The book will be launched by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad at the University of the South Pacific at 6 p.m. tomorrow.