Production order for man facing second murder charge

The Suva Magistrates Court has issued a production order for an accused who is now facing a new murder charge.

The matter was called before Suva Magistrate Yogesh Prasad yesterday without the accused being present.

Magistrate Prasad questioned the prosecution on the absence of the accused and the reasons why the charges were filed when the he was not present in court.

The prosecutor informed the court that the accused was in remand for a high court matter and will be sentenced this Friday.

The accused has been convicted for a count of murder in a catfishing case which happened in 2023.

The matter will be called today.

In this matter where the accused is alleged to have murdered one Afroz Khan.

Khan was reportedly kidnapped in November last year and was found dead in Tailevu a few days later.