Prioritizing sustainable blue economy

The coalition government is fully committed to advancing a holistic and sustainable approach to ocean governance and the development of a blue economy.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad while officiating at the Blue Economy Workshop today.

Prasad says the blue economy is a crucial part of our effort to ensure a brighter future for all people of Fiji today and for generations to come.

“The blue economy emphasizes sustainable economic growth while also ensuring environmental and social sustainability and the two must be mutually inclusive.”

Professor Prasad adds to leverage the ocean resources, it needs to be built on a healthy marine ecosystem that sustains our thriving communities.

He says the workshop is a good example of the power of collaboration.

“At the Pacific regional level, Fiji is one of the many large ocean states within the Blue Pacific continent, helped develop the 2050 strategy for the Blue Pacific continent. And now we must continue that momentum and share that vision further.”

The Deputy Prime Minister encouraged all participants to network and collaborate to shape the future of our country and the Pacific region.