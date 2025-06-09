News

PRF pushes back on simplified gender violence claims

Kelera Ditaiki Multimedia Journalist

July 29, 2025 5:54 am

Founder Amitesh Deo

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has expressed serious concerns about recent research claiming a disconnect between Fiji’s national response to gender-based violence and the cultural experiences of some men.

Founder Amitesh Deo argues that using femicide rates alone as a measure oversimplifies the issue and ignores decades of efforts by frontline organisations like the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre.

These groups have played a crucial role in shaping national laws, providing support services, and implementing programs that have directly saved lives and helped prevent violence.

Deo emphasizes that understanding gender-based violence requires a deep knowledge of feminism, patriarchal systems, and gender power dynamics.

He warns that a narrow or incomplete view risks empowering harmful narratives that harm survivors.

He outlined the importance of long-term, expert-led community engagement to change attitudes and stressed that lasting progress comes from sustained social investment, not isolated statistics.

