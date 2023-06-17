PRF provides training for informal settlements

[Source: Supplied]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation is dedicated to providing training in informal settlements on best practices for a variety of important issues.

PRF Founder and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited Chief Executive Amitesh Deo says this following a week-long training in Kilikali Settlement in Nasinu on recycling, gender, human rights, consumer rights and cancer education.

Deo says he is aware that informal settlements have their challenges in terms of lack of or irregular supply of basic services such as water, and electricity as well as problems associated with waste management.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

He says there may be other challenges confined to these communities and PRF wants to ensure it provides training on recycling and other important issues that impact the residents daily.

Deo acknowledged partner organizations like Pacific Energy, Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre, Fiji Cancer Society and Consumer Council of Fiji for contributing to the training in the lead-up to the launch of PRF’s I Recycle Hub program at Kilikali Settlement next week.



[Source: Supplied]

The PRF’s I Recycle Hub program will be launched on June 20th, in partnership with Pacific Energy and Nasinu Town Council.