PRF demands action

[File Photo]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation pushes for a shift in how Fiji acknowledges and aids its collection pillars of recycling.

Marking International Waste Pickers Day, PRF stresses that CPR members remain essential to Fiji’s recycling efforts yet continue to face exclusion, hazardous working conditions and financial insecurity.

The organisation believes recognition alone is not enough and insists on urgent systemic reforms to elevate their status from informal workers to key contributors in the circular economy.

Article continues after advertisement

Globally, more than 40 million waste pickers play a crucial role in mitigating plastic pollution and climate change.

Despite this, their work is often disregarded and they face threats ranging from displacement to unsafe environments.

Similar struggles persist worldwide, with waste pickers being forced out of their workspaces without alternative solutions, leaving their livelihoods in jeopardy.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo pointed out that CPR members need more than symbolic recognition.

Protection, empowerment, and policy-driven change are essential for long-term sustainability.

He urges government agencies, businesses, and development partners to implement systemic reforms that provide CPR with structured support, safe workplaces, fair compensation and a voice in decision-making.

Ethical responsibility must remain central to waste management strategies, according to PRF. Policymakers and businesses need to adopt structured interventions that ensure safer conditions and dignified treatment of CPR workers.

PRF’s Dignity Facilities at Vunato and Maururu dumpsites serve as a benchmark for ethical waste management, providing a secure space for CPR members to rest and access essential services.

The organisation continues to push for similar initiatives across Fiji to improve working conditions in the sector.

To commemorate International Waste Pickers Day, officially recognised in Fiji as National Collection Pillars of Recycling Day, PRF launched a nationwide appreciation campaign.

The organisation’s team visited various locations to acknowledge and celebrate CPR members, distributing Malhana Laddoos as a token of gratitude for their resilience and dedication.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.