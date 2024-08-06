President Murmu begins historic visit to Fiji

[Source: Supplied]

India’s President Droupadi Murmu is in the country and will deliver an address in Parliament later this morning.

Murmu is the first head of state from India to visit Fiji, and she will be engaged in various activities during her state visit.

This morning, she will receive a traditional welcome ceremony at the Grand Pacific Hotel before heading to Parliament.

Later this afternoon, she will meet with members of the Indian diaspora at GPH and visit the National War Memorial Site.

President Murmu will then pay her respects at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has stated that this visit by India’s head of state is significant and will enhance bilateral relations between the two nations.

President Murmu will attend several meetings, including a briefing with Rabuka on the progress of India’s super-speciality hospital being built in Fiji and the acquisition of land for India’s chancery in the country.

She is also expected to visit the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi before departing.