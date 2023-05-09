President meets Macuata community in London

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere discusses the economic opportunities available around the country and how Fijians living overseas can best utilize them.

While speaking to the Macuata community that hosted Ratu Wiliame and the First Lady Filomena Katonivere in London over the weekend, the President also highlighted the various programs offered by the government to help Fijians.

Ratu Wiliame also held a talanoa session, which was also an opportunity for the members of the community to meet the President.

The President acknowledged the community for their contributions and support rendered to the families in Fiji.



Ratu Wiliame was in England to be part of King Charles’s coronation last week.



