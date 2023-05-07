President attends King Charles coronation

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere and First Lady Filomena Katonivere were part of the historic coronation ceremony of King Charles III in London last night.

King Charles was crowned in a religious ceremony at Westminster Abbey in a two hour ceremony.

The ceremony a first to crown a monarch in 70 years – was watched on TV around the world, while thousands of people also lined the streets to get a glimpse of the new King and Queen Consort Camilla.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame was among the other Pacific leaders part of the ceremony.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Ratu Wiliame and the First Lady also attended the reception in advance of the Coronation of their Majesties the King and the Queen Consort held at the Buckingham Palace in London on Friday.