Prepare now as depression likely to turn into cyclone

Fijians have been urged to prepare themselves as tropical depression 09F is expected to intensify into a Category 1 tropical cyclone later this evening.

Fiji Weather Office Director Misaeli Funaki says the system was a tropical disturbance until yesterday and developed into a tropical depression overnight.

He says right now it still lies to the north of Fiji, particularly closer to Wallis and Futuna.

He stresses that even though it is now still towards Wallis and Futuna, it is going to drift closer to the Fiji group.

“It’s going to drift south from later today. And according to the model, it is expected to develop into a tropical cyclone overnight, tonight. And in that regard, we’ve been issuing warnings, particularly for our mariners, over the Lau and Lomaiviti and Koro islands and also to the land areas of our beautiful island to the east of Fiji.”

Funaki warns that it’s not the time to be complacent.

“According to the weather models, some are developing it into a Cat 1, and some are developing it into a Cat 2. So the message that we are trying to tell people is for people to prepare accordingly. Because whether it’s a Cat 1 or a Cat 5, people still need to prepare. But to answer your question, some of the weather models are developing it into a Cat 2. Some people might undermine it just because it’s a Cat 2. But I guess now is not the time to be complacent.”

As of 6am today, the tropical depression was located at approximately 255 kilometers northeast of Cikobia and 290 kilometers northeast of Udu Point.

The system is currently experiencing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h, with gusts up to 45 knots (80 km/hr).

However, the Fiji Weather Office forecasts these winds to increase 65 km/hr, with gusts reaching 90 km/hr, within the next 12 to 18 hours.

The system is currently slow-moving and is projected to track south to-wards Fiji.

At 6pm today, the system is expected to be located 140km east-northeast of Cikobia or 170km northeast of Vanua Balavu.

The weather office says by 3am tomorrow, the system is expected to be located 45km northwest of Vanua Balavu or 80km east of Taveuni.

The Weather Office also warns of heavy rain for most parts of the country.

Stay with us for more updates.