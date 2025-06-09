Preparations underway for Remembrance Day

[Source: Fiji Government]

Preparations are underway for 2025 Remembrance Day, with events set to honour men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for peace, the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs says.

Permanent Secretary Mason Smith says the annual commemoration is a solemn occasion to recognise the service and sacrifice of fallen heroes, who helped restore and maintain peace in the Pacific.

Remembrance Day is observed across Commonwealth nations on 11 November to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty since the First World War.

This year’s national commemoration will be held at the National War Memorial in Suva tomorrow at 11am.

Veterans will have transport provided from the Republic of Fiji Navy’s Stanley Brown Base, Walu Bay, to the Flea Market for the city march, then onward to Ratu Sukuna Park and Vusuya Road for the official ceremony.

Smith says the nation pauses each year to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives for peace.

