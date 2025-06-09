Overseas pair join Junior Bula Boys squad

Somit Maharaj (left) and Ryan Swami (right).[Source:Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Two New Zealand-based players have been selected to feature for the Junior Bula Boys at the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship.

Ryan Swami and Somit Maharaj are among the latest additions and they are both excited to get the nod.

Fifteen-year-old Swami joins the squad from Fencibles United, while 16-year-old Maharaj comes from Auckland City FC.

Head Coach Sunil Kumar says the pair first caught his attention during the Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand in November last year, where both players were representing the New Zealand Under-16 team.

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“Ryan and Somit impressed me during the Pacific Community Cup in New Zealand last November. They showed great technical ability, strong game awareness and a positive attitude both on and off the field,” Kumar said.

“That tournament allowed us to identify players of Fijian heritage playing overseas, and these two stood out. We have been monitoring their progress since then and are delighted to have them join the squad. They will add quality and competition to the group as we prepare for the championship.”

The duo have since linked up with the national team in Ba and are enjoying the experience of training and living alongside their teammates as preparations continue for the regional tournament in Papua New Guinea.

OFC U-16 Men’s Championship 2026 will be held in Papua New Guinea from the 12th to the 25th of this month.

Defending champions New Zealand have been drawn alongside the Solomon Islands, Tahiti, and the qualifying winner Vanuatu in Group B, whilst hosts Papua New Guinea are joined by 2025 runners-up New Caledonia, Fiji, and Samoa, in Group A.

The winner and runner-up will qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2027.