10-man Rewa beats Lautoka

[Source:Rewa Football/Facebook]

A dominant second-half performance saw Stratum Construction Rewa thrash Lautoka 4-nil in the Extra Premier League clash today.

Despite playing with 10 men since the 35th minute following Ivan Kumar’s red card, Rewa still showed resilience and their class to secure all three points.

Don Keana opened the scoring in the fourth minute before Junior Sela, Gabriele Matanisiga and Epeli Valevou added second-half goals to seal an emphatic victory.

In another match, Nasinu returned to winning ways with a 3-1 victory over Tailevu Naitasiri.

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Waisake Ravuiwase, Nitin Chand, and Bruce Hughes found the back of the net for Nasinu.

Tailevu Naitasiri’s goal was scored by Revans Reddy.