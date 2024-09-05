Prasad’s lawyers handle FICAC

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says his lawyers are handling the matter regarding Acting Deputy FICAC Commissioner Francis Puleiwai wanting to sanction charges against the MP.

Puleiwai had earlier today written a letter to the Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga where it’s stated that FICAC is looking at laying charges against Prasad in relation to a complaint against him dealing with his asset, income and liabilities declaration.

Prasad has told FBC News that his lawyers have already communicated with FICAC and rejected any basis of charges and then that he will not be making any further comments.

Turaga also confirms receiving correspondence from Puleiwai.

Turaga also confirms that his ministry has also received a complaint letter against FICAC and its operation.

We have reached out to Puleiwai for a comment, but she has yet to respond.

The Justice Minister says that his ministry will be in a better position to comment on the matter once they consider all the issues in all the letters that have been received.