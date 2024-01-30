Prasad stresses sustainable development

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Finance Minister Biman Prasad met with a World Bank Group Executive Directors delegation yesterday.

During the meeting the minster and the executives looked at ways to work together with the government, development partners, and the private sector to address pressing developmental challenges.

Prasad discussed the new National Development Plan, and gave an update on ongoing World Bank projects.

These projects encompass vital areas such as the Transport Infrastructure Investment Project, Social Protection COVID-19 Emergency Response, and System Development.

The Deputy Prime Minister stresses on the significance of the World Bank projects in achieving development goals, addressing immediate challenges, and positively impacting society.

World Bank’s Alternative Executive Director, Nathalie Francken, commended Fiji’s commitment to work together towards achieving its development objectives.