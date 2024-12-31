Prasad pays tribute to late Indian Prime Minister

[Source: Biman Prasad DPM/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Professor Biman Prasad, has paid tribute to the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India.

Professor Prasad signed the condolence book at the High Commission of India in Suva.

In his message, Prasad honoured Dr. Singh’s transformative leadership and monumental contributions to global economic reform.

He highlighted Dr. Singh’s pivotal role in shaping India’s economic policies, notably the 1991 economic liberalisation as Finance Minister, which ushered in an era of growth and modernisation for India.

Dr. Singh’s tenure as Prime Minister from 2004 until 2014 was marked by significant reforms that elevated India’s standing on the global stage.

Renowned as an economist and visionary leader, Dr. Singh’s legacy as a scholar, statesman, and humble yet decisive leader will continue to inspire generations around the world.

Prasad says they extend their heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, and the people of India during this time of loss.

Dr. Singh passed away on 26th December.