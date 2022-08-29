SODELPA’s policies are inclusive: Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will focus on improving the economic status of the iTaukei people.

However, its Leader Viliame Gavoka says SODELPA’s policies are inclusive.

He made the comment in response to queries raised by FBC News on how some provisional candidates of the party are describing SODELPA as the party for the “iTaukei.”

Article continues after advertisement

“Granted that it is a significant part of our manifesto is to upgrade the economic wellbeing of the iTaukei. I’ve said it many times in Parliament, it’s the continuation by SDL but it should not threaten other communities.”

Gavoka says the party also includes provisional candidates who are Indo-Fijians and their presence is vital.

“Free education for all, forgiven for TELS-that’s for everyone, better health care, better delivery of services, that’s for everyone but we have to be mindful that the iTaukei are lacking behind and we want to uplift them and we want to do policies for them in that direction so that is where they are coming from.”

He also reiterated that SODELPA will bring back the Great Council of Chiefs.

The SODELPA leader says that such supreme bodies are important and it will be brought back in a manner that suits the 2013 Constitution and the time period that we are living in now.

However, Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama had previously mentioned that the GCC and discriminatory policies of previous administrations no longer have a place in Fiji.