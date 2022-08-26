SODELPA is inclusive: Gavoka

Viliame Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party believes in inclusivity.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says the party does not agree with the statement that was recently posted online by People’s Alliance provisional candidate Liliana Warid.

Warid had posted a racist statement online where she described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon” and she also claimed in the same statement that indigenous Fijians were being marginalized.

Article continues after advertisement

SODELPA MP Tanya Waqanika shared Warid’s post and stated that any publicity was good publicity.

“We have to be really careful. We live in a very cosmopolitan society. We are heterogeneous, we are not homogenous. We need to be very careful. We believe in inclusivity. This is a country for all of us.”

Gavoka says Waqanika was sharing her personal opinion and this is not the party’s stance.

The SODELPA leader says policies in place benefit the iTaukei people and other racial groups.