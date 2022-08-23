Ratu Jone passes away, seat to remain vacant

[File Photo]

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Ratu Jone Rabici Seniloli has passed away.

SODELPA General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru, confirmed to FBC News that Ratu Jone passed away over the weekend.

He says Ratu Jone’s seat will remain vacant as per the provision in the law.

Duru says the party will release a formal statement once party leader Viliame Gavoka returns to the country tomorrow from his campaign tour to the United States.

Ratu Jone was sworn-in to Parliament in February this year to occupy the seat left vacant, following the resignation of former SODELPA MP, Lynda Tabuya, to join The People’s Alliance.

Duru adds Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua’s seat will also remain vacant when Parliament sits next Monday, following his imprisonment for abusing parliamentary privileges.