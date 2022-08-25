Let bygones be bygones: Gavoka

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka made the comments in response to the continuous exchange made with the party by Ro Filipe Tuisawau and Mosese Bulitavu.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is pleading with two of its MP’s to leave some goodwill behind.

He says the term for all sittings MP’s ends next week and it is imperative for party members to maintain their integrity.

SODELPA MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau criticized the termination of six Opposition Leader’s office staff on July 28 by SODELPA General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

However, Gavoka maintains that the termination of the six staff was lawful.

“I would just ask the Honorable Tuisawau to let bygones be bygones. Our terms as parliamentarians will be ending next week, so leave some goodwill behind and he has a political journey ahead of him- a change with his affiliation.”

Mosese Bulitavu had also questioned the governing of the party and he stated that internal bickering shows why they cannot form a government.

In response, Gavoka says the party will not entertain MP’s like Bulitavu as they move forward.

“He is a parliamentarian and he is still under SODELPA, unfortunately, there is very little we can do to say to discipline him. You remember I took him up once to the Court of Disputed Returns and that did not work because the type of voting that was going on in Parliament during that time but you know Mo has decided that he is going elsewhere, good luck to him.”

Gavoka says the door has closed for the remaining 13 SODELPA MP’s that did not reapply for a ticket to contest the upcoming General Elections under the party banner.

He says only eight sitting MP’s are in the party’s lineup.