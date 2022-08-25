Bulitavu hits out at SODELPA infighting

SODELPA MP Mosese Bulitavu says the current internal bickering within the party shows why they cannot form government.

Taking to his Facebook account, Bulitavu, who has been the only Opposition MP to support the government in Parliament, is referring to the current ongoing row between Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru and MP Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

He asks, “how can one form government when this type of issues cannot be addressed first and to forget about running the economy or growth, if finance cannot be accounted, transparently discussed and people terminated without any reason.”

Article continues after advertisement

Duru and Ro Filipe have been throwing numerous allegations aimed at each other, with Ro Filipe accusing Duru of reporting the SODELPA MPs over sitting allowance claims.

Ro Filipe was originally in the mix of SODELPA MPs with corruption-related charges where they allegedly falsely stated their permanent place of residence to obtain money from parliament.

The MP’s name was later dropped but Namosi High Chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua and Niko Nawaikula have been jailed for the abuse.

There are more MPs who are on trial.

Duru has denied that the mole was within SODELPA, while Ro Filipe has also accused the GS of abusing his powers and told media that Duru was responsible for the recent sacking of staff from the Opposition office.

Bulitavu says Ro Filipe as Government Whip is quite late in raising this issue on MP Parliamentary grant and GS Duru as the registered officer of SODELPA is only accountable to the Registrar of Political Parties.