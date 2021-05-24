Home

Politics

Be wary of your political party’s preference, PM warns

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 5:04 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council meeting

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has reminded people in the province of Nadroga/Navosa to not be swayed by the promises and manifestos of other political parties.

This is particularly the newly registered We United Fiji party and the Social Democratic Liberal Party as well as Unity Fiji, headed by political figures from Nadroga.

Bainimarama during the Nadroga/Navosa Provincial Council meeting says the WUF is no different from the Western United Front, a party that was formed prior to the 1982 elections and contested the election in coalition with the National Federation Party.

“The previous Western United Front was formed and spearheaded by Chiefs and concentrated in the Western Division, mainly the province of Nadroga. One of the party’s motives was to declare Nadroga a state of its own and to detach its leadership and governance from that of the Fijian Government.”

The Prime Minister adds that Fijians need to be mindful of these political tricks, aimed at gaining the votes of the people in the lead up to the 2022 General Election.

Bainimarama maintains, that the current government will continue to prioritize the needs of Fijians, treat everyone equally, and promote peace, prosperity, and harmony in our multicultural society.

Meanwhile, We United Fiji, in response, states that everyone is familiar with the election system in Fiji and the Party is aware that we cannot focus only on one division.

It adds that the party lodged for registration and was informed by the Electoral Commission that they cannot use a name that focuses only on the Western Division.

WUF is assuring Fijians that they have taken a new direction and wishes other political parties well in the coming elections.

