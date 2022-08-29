A-G issues challenge

Attorney-General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (from left), NFP Leader Biman Prasad, PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

The Attorney-General and Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has challenged political party leaders to bring their policies to the table.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the leaders of the National Federation Party and the Peoples’ Alliance need to stop diverting people’s attention but work on emphasizing what they will do to assist Fijians.

The leaders of the NFP and PA, in a bid to clear the controversial racist statement by one of their own, are now accusing FijiFirst by saying that the ruling government, in a last-gasp attempt to cling onto power, has resorted to frightening people by accusing others of racism.

“FijiFirst has resorted to frightening people and particularly I would say Indo-Fijians by accusing others of racism because, after more than 15 years of failure, they have nothing to offer people so they try and frighten them instead .”

Sayed-Khaiyum, in response, says it is difficult to tell who is calling the shots for the two political parties.

“They’re now accusing us of playing the race card when their own members made a statement that is causing divisiveness in the society, not focusing on policies, but all on ethnicity. And these two leaders did not say or utter a single condemnation of it until we made statements on it. Only after a couple of statements were made only after when people started commenting, only then they came out of the little mole holes to make some comments. So it’s very rich of them to come and say that now.”

The Minister says there are no policies by Prasad and Rabuka and they have not highlighted policies relating to the equal citizenry, education, health, economics, and other issues pertaining to other economic sectors.

He adds that the two leader’s focus seems to be on personalizing issues.