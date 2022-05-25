Political parties issued communication directives

Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand. [Source: FEO]

Political parties have been informed that all communications with the Electoral Commission in which they seek the Commission’s action should be addressed directly to the Chairperson through the official email.

This as the Electoral Commission prepares for the 2022 General Election, and noting that the first possible date the Writ can be issued is May 26, 2022.

The Commission says letters can also be dropped off at its office at 59-63 High Street, Toorak, Suva.

Chairperson Mukesh Nand says the Commission has done this in order to ensure that all communications going into the General Election are consistently dealt with, recorded and available in case of future reference.

He says it is also important to note that the Commission does not wish to engage in indirect communication with political parties and candidates through the media, social media, or any other platform that may be available to a person.

The Chairperson further says that it is imperative that all political parties adhere to this to ensure that communications for the 2022 General Election are direct, formal, and transparent.