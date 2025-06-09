Police welcomes budget boost

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu at todays budget announcement

The Fiji Police Force has welcomed a $240.3 million allocation in the 2025–2026 national budget, a $13.5 million increase from the previous year, aimed at enhancing law enforcement visibility and operational presence across the country.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says the increased funding will directly support efforts to boost frontline services, improve community engagement, and strengthen police responsiveness in high-risk areas.

The increased investment follows a broader national push to combat rising crime, drug-related threats, and public safety challenges through increased manpower and institutional capacity.

“The government has done its part, and the rest will be for us to deliver the services that are required. This is what we wanted, and at the end of the day, it is the service delivery improvement that is the commitment that we will do.”

Minister for Policing Ioane Naivalurua says it is a good budget and will help the force deliver what is required of them.

