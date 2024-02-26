Police welcomes 222 recruits

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Two hundred twenty-two young women and men marched at the Fiji Police Academy yesterday afternoon for their batch 67 Basic Recruitment Training.

Fiji Police Force Director for Training and Education and Senior Superintendent Aseri Nakibo welcomed them to their four-month training at Nasova.

SSP Nakibo acknowledged the support of the parents who came to drop off their children and assured them that they were in good hands for the next four months.

SSP Nakibo says this is the maternity ward for the Fiji Police Force, where they train young men and women to become law enforcers and, most importantly, to teach them to become future leaders.

The Director of Training wished the recruits well and assured them that they would enjoy the Training in Nasova.