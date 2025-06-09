Police to question student in assault video

Police are investigating a case involving a student believed to be from a school in Lautoka for an alleged assault.

A video which has gone viral shows a student allegedly assaulting another classmate in a classroom while other students sat and watched in fear.

The police have confirmed receiving a report about the video. The incident is believed to have occurred last week.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says they will comment soon.

