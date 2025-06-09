Police to conduct major search and rescue exercise in Suva

Police are advising Suva residents not to be alarmed on Saturday, as a major mock search and rescue operation will be underway in the Suva Harbour and surrounding central business district.

The joint exercise, involving multiple emergency service stakeholders, will run from 8am to 1pm and is designed to strengthen the country’s preparedness and response capabilities.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations, Kasiano Vusonilawe, states that members of the public can expect heightened activity throughout the morning.

He adds that traffic officers will be positioned around key routes to minimise disruptions.

Police are urging the public to cooperate, remain calm, and follow any instructions from officers on the ground.

