Police report steep decline in crime

Fiji’s overall crime rate fell by 18 per cent in the first quarter.

Police say the drop was driven by coordinated operations and tougher drug enforcement.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu released the latest figures today, covering August, September and October.

Article continues after advertisement

Police recorded 4,049 cases, down from 4,960 last year.

The Southern, Western, Eastern and Central divisions saw declines while the Northern division rose by three per cent.

Serious crimes dropped by 35 per cent across all five divisions.

Crimes against women fell by 10 per cent.

Offences against children dropped by 34 per cent.

“I know these figures will be met with much debate, which is why we will be sharing the more detailed breakdown of where the reductions were reflected.”

Tudravu said domestic assaults and sexual offences remain a major concern.

Cases involving women stood at 231, compared with 245 last year. Offences against children remained at 69 with ongoing reports of rape, indecent assault and household violence.

Illicit drug offences fell by 30 per cent. Tudravu said Operation Sasamaki played a major role.

Police recorded 334 drug cases, mostly for possession along with 33 cultivation cases and two importation cases.

The operation will continue nationwide and be reviewed monthly.

Tudravu said police would keep tightening their response to high-risk crimes while monitoring areas where offending remains persistent.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.