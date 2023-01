Police Badge. [File Photo]

A 46-year-old man who was reported missing at the Lami Police Station last month has been found dead.

The man was reported missing after he failed to return to his Nadonumai home on December 29, 2022.

According to the police, the initial findings indicate an alleged suicide case.

Police say a post-mortem will be conducted to confirm the victim’s cause of death.

Police investigations continue.