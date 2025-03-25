Police probes Nabua brawl

[Photo Credit: Temo Vakaceguvakadua/ Facebook]

Police are investigating an altercation between students in Suva this afternoon.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of students believed to be from Nabua Secondary School watching on as two students are involved in a physical fight.

When police arrived at the scene, the students had already dispersed.

Divisional Police Commander South Vuate Vocevoce has directed a team to visit the school.

The team is expected to discuss and address the issue with the school principal.

Earlier this year, a similar incident occurred along Mead Road in Nabua, where students from the same school were involved.

