Police on high alert

Increasing crime and deaths have raised concern for Police, following troubling figures recorded this month.

The spike comes as the festive season continues across the country.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga says the increase in criminal activities, arrests and road fatalities is worrying

ACP Lutunauga says December alone recorded several serious cases, including the deaths of two women, one an 18-year-old found in Lautoka and the other discovered in canefields in Nadi on Sunday.

Two alleged murder cases was also recorded, one in Veisari, Lami and the other in Naqali Naitasiri.

ACP Lutunauga states Police also dealt with theft, attempted theft and stabbing incidents

“On December 14, a 23-year-old was arrested for theft. On December 20, two individuals were arrested for attempted theft at Tacirua.Two stabbing incidents occurred during Christmas, one in Rewa and the other in Bua. Two juveniles were arrested for desecration of a temple”

ACP Lutunauga states that road deaths remain a major concern, with 81 fatalities recorded this year compared to 66 last year, not including three deaths from Friday.

“Our breathalyser testing continues. One concern is most drivers are not adhering to road rules where police visibility is not present”

Despite a drop in drowning cases this year, ACP Lutunauga states poor decision-making is still costing lives with Police stepping up enforcement and urging the public to act responsibly.

