Police look for missing Ramuatiqa

Missing person, Arieta Ramuatiqa [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are seeking assistance to locate 33-year-old Arieta Ramuatiqa.

A missing person report for Ramuatiqa was filed at Totogo Police Station.

Ramuatiqa was last seen leaving her home at Lovoni Settlement on the 15th of December last year.

According to the Police all attempts made by her family to locate her whereabouts have, to date, been futile.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.