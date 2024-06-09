Police look for missing 18-year-old

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 18-year-old Sera Burekaria who has been reported missing at the Nausori Police Station.

Burekaria was last seen on May 14th leaving her home to attend holiday classes.

Police say when she failed to return home, her parents reached out to her school, friends and likely places enquiring her whereabouts but to no avail.

A few days later, Burekaria had allegedly sent a text message to her parents stating she was well, but has since made no further contact.

Her family continued to search for her, and eventually lodged a report at the Nasuori Police Station.

Anyone with information on Burekaria’s whereabouts are urged to call Crimestoppers on 919.