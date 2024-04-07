Police investigates sacrilege cases

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Police are investigating two separate cases of sacrilege reported in Nausori and Sigatoka.

The first report was received at the Nausori Police Station, whereby a temple at Korociri in Nausori was allegedly broken into on Friday.

According to reports, an unidentified suspect broke into the temple and stole money.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect also allegedly damaged the storage room door during the break-in.

In a separate case, Sigatoka police are investigating the alleged theft of two tabua, valued at $600, from a church in Komave.

Police have started investigations into both incidents and are urging anyone with information to come forward.