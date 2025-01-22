Police headquarters to be relocated

Cabinet has agreed that the Fiji Police Force headquarters be relocated to a convenient and conducive building.

The Fiji Police Force has Departments and Units located at various sites around Suva.

The Force’s main headquarters is located at Vinod Patel Complex, Ratu Dovi Rd, Laucala Beach.

Article continues after advertisement

The cabinet says the decision was taken in view of the challenges faced by the Force at its current location.

The Force will be working with relevant stakeholders to finalise the new location.