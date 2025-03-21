Police Force drafts new drug testing policy

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

The Police Force is currently in the process of drafting a drug testing policy, aimed at addressing the growing concerns around substance abuse within the organization.

Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu highlighted that drug testing for recruits before they enter the force is already a mandatory process.

He adds that the focus is now to extend this policy to active police officers.

“We would also like to review our police act, giving powers to police officers, to me, in terms of testing our police officers. So in the absence of that, whilst we are trying to review our police act, there is a policy that is coming up that would like to manage the situations that we are facing now in terms of drugs being used within the Fiji police force.”

The Police Commissioner also confirms the work on the review of the Police Act is underway and the Solicitor General’s office is working on it.

